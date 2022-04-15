East Flemish company is helping build infrastructure to house new F-35 fighter jets
The Aalst (East Flanders) company Jan De Nul is collaborating with a Dutch and an American design bureau on the construction of new infrastructure to house the Belgian Airforce’s new F-35 fighter jets. The F-35s will replace the Belgian Airforce’s current fleet of F-16s. The Belgian Defence Ministry says that the construction project is worth a total of 600 million euro.
Belgium ordered 34 new F-35 fighter jets in 2018. The first of the new planes are expected to be delivered in three years’ time. The infrastructure that houses the Belgian Airforce’s current fleet of F-16 fighter jets at Florennes (Namur Province) and Kleine Brogel (Limburg Province) is dated.
The Belgian Defence Ministry has decided that an infrastructure upgrade is required and is now investing 600 million euro in bringing the facilities at Kleine Brogel and Florennes up to scratch. A Belgian-Dutch-US consortium that includes Jan De Nul has been given the task of constructing new facilities to house and maintain the F-35s. Jan De Nul’s partners are the Dutch design agency Arcadis and the American Design Agency Burns&McDonnell.
The first of the new infrastructure at the Florennes Air Base should be ready in 2024. This will be just in time for the expected arrival of the first F-35s in 2025. All of 34 fighter jets should be delivered by 2027.
Jan De Nul
Jan De Nul Group is a family business that is based in the East Flemish town of Aalst. It was set up in e 1938. The company has grown into one of the largest dredging companies in the world. Jan De Nul Group works on land and at sea both at home and abroad. Major projects that the company was involved in include:
The salvaging of the Herald of Free Enterprise.
'Palm Islands', artificial islands off the coast of Dubai.
Port expansion in Qatar.
Access locks on the Panama Canal.
The Oosterweel Link.
In Belgium Jan De Nul’s work also includes real estate projects, wind farms and port facilities.