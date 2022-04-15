Maximum price of diesel to rise above 2 euro from Saturday

Although still expensive the new maximum price is not a record. In mid-March the maximum price for a litre of diesel rose to 2.286 euro. The price of diesel and other oil-based products has increased sharply since the start of the war in Ukraine. The Federal Government has already taken measures by bringing in a temporary reduction in the level of excise levied on diesel and petrol.

The price of heating oil (50S) will also increase tomorrow. Those ordering less than 2,000 litres will be charged up to 1.2607 euro/litre, an increase of 5.25 cent/litre. Those ordering more than 2,000 litres will pay up to 1.2288 euro/litre.