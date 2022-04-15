Number of COVID-19 patients hospitalised remains over 3,000

The number of people with COVID-19 that are being hospitalised is on the rise again. During the week from 8 to 14 April and average of 223 people with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital in Belgium each day. This is 3% up on the previous week. This figure only includes those specifically admitted due to the ill-effects of COVID-19.

On Thursday 14 April there were 3,148 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals. This is up 2% on a week ago. This figure includes all patients that have COVID-19 and not only those admitted to hospital specifically because they have the virus.

Of those hospitalised that have COVID-19 183 are in intensive care. This is up 5% on a week ago.

During the week from 5 to 11 April an average of 24 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is about the same as during the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic a total of 31,165 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.