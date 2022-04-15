Number of COVID-19 patients hospitalised remains over 3,000
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show a fall in the number of new infections recorded. Meanwhile, the number of people with COVID-19 that are being hospitalised is up slightly, while number of deaths among people that have the virus is stable.
During the week from 5 to 11 April an average of 8,585 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 11% down on the 7-day average for the previous week. However, not everyone takes a PCR test after a positive self-test, so this figure is likely to be an under-estimation of the true number of people that are catching the virus.
Between 5 and 11 April the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium was 1.02. This means that every 100 people with the virus infected a further 102 others.
Hospitalisations and deaths
The number of people with COVID-19 that are being hospitalised is on the rise again. During the week from 8 to 14 April and average of 223 people with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital in Belgium each day. This is 3% up on the previous week. This figure only includes those specifically admitted due to the ill-effects of COVID-19.
On Thursday 14 April there were 3,148 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals. This is up 2% on a week ago. This figure includes all patients that have COVID-19 and not only those admitted to hospital specifically because they have the virus.
Of those hospitalised that have COVID-19 183 are in intensive care. This is up 5% on a week ago.
During the week from 5 to 11 April an average of 24 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is about the same as during the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic a total of 31,165 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.