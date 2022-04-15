Talks to try and avert a strike at Ryanair end in stalemate
Management and the trade unions that represent the Belgian-based employees of the Irish budget airline Ryanair met on Friday afternoon in an effort to avert a possible strike next weekend. The talks fail to an agreement and a strike notice has been issued for the period from Friday 22 April to Sunday 24 April.
Cabine crew at Ryanair want better financial renumeration for working flexible hours. They are also demanding that the Irish airline correctly respects Belgian labour laws.
The strike will result in considerable disruption for passengers next weekend.