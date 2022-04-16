15,000 euros for golden tip that finds Natacha

The parents of the Flemish tourist from Linkebeek in Flemish Brabant are determined to find their daughter after she disappeared in the Cabanaconde-Colca Canyon on 24 January.

Parents Eric and Sabine again travelled to the area at the beginning of April. It followed an earlier trip in February when they were accompanied by Belgian embassy officials. Then the search for the Belgian woman had to be abandoned due to poor weather and landslides. Natacha’s parents decided to retrace their steps after information from Peru dried up.

In order to mobilise as many people as possible and disseminate information about the search the woman’s friends established the support group “Looking for Natacha”. The group operates a website and Facebook and Instagram pages.