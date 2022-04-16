3-Day strike at Ryanair next week

An ultimate mediation effort failed on Friday. The unions accuse the management of refusing to invest in the company’s staff of 650 in Belgium. They say the company isn’t providing correct remuneration and point to the lack of HR services in the country.

“You can’t get your head round it. Such a large company that doesn’t have proper HR policies. Salary statements often include errors. Wages are not paid correctly and there are problems with essential social security documents” says Hans Elsen of the Christian union.

“There are female staff who can’t fly due to a pregnancy but who are at home for months without wages or benefit”.

In 2018 the company bowed to union pressure and agreed to implement Belgian labour laws. A personnel chief familiar with local legislation was appointed but is no longer with the company. A collective labour agreement for cabin crew agreed in 2019 has expired and no follow up has been agreed.

The unions say three-quarters of cabin crews are on minimum wage: “They work holidays, weekends, early and late shifts for 2,000 euros before tax, while Ryanair has a 30% profit margin in Charleroi.”

Pilots are not joining the strike, but their representatives too are negotiating with the company.