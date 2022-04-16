Bus services to Ukraine to resume on Monday
International bus travel company Flixbus intends to resume services from Brussels and Antwerp to Ukraine. Flixbus halted services following Russia’s further invasion of Ukraine in February.
The company says that the safety of passengers and drivers will be paramount and conditions will be monitored constantly with the help of local partners. Flixbus intends to resume services on Easter Monday. The company says more and more refugees are eager to return home and that travel to parts of the country is safe.
Flixbuses will call at seven Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv. Buses will be routed via the Czech capital Prague and the Polish capital Warsaw.