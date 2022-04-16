Girl claims De Lijn inspector tried to strangle her

The incident happened at the Stelplaats stop in Gentbrugge (Ghent).

Marco Demerling is spokesman for De Lijn: “This person purchased a SMS ticket when the inspectors boarded the vehicle. That isn’t right. It needs to be purchased beforehand. A fine was then handed out and an altercation ensued”.

Footage of the incident show how the girl is cornered by several men. One says “I’m fed up with this. I’m going to push you to the ground”.

The girl insists she had a valid ticket: “Yesterday I took the bus with my sister to get to the station. Inspectors arrived at the Stelplaats stop. One approached me and my sister and requested out tickets. He said we had purchased them too late. My sister handed over her ID. I refused”.

Several inspectors approached the girl and one raised his voice. “I felt ill at ease. I didn’t have any space” she says.

The altercation escalated: “At one point an inspector lifts me up and throws me against the ceiling and a mirror” says the girl.

She then ended up on the floor where she claims two men pinned her down with their knees. “One guy started to strangle me with his elbow. I was suffocating. I couldn’t breathe”.

The girl maintains that at no point did she use force.

De Lijn is currently investigating the incident.