One-way ticket to Rwanda: “EU should follow UK example”

The UK’s plan involves the transfer of undocumented migrants arriving in the UK by boat or as stowaways on trucks to Rwanda for the processing of any asylum claims. UK PM Johnson claims it will deter people from undertaking a hazardous journey across the English Channel in unseaworthy craft.

Ms Kanko told VRT: “Europe has piled criticism on this project but isn’t doing anything. That is inhumane because that’s why people are drowning. It’s a better approach for real refugees. We are less able to help these people because we have to put time into combating people-trafficking and into people who don’t qualify”.

“It’s a strong signal to people-traffickers and the people that pay the traffickers”.

Ms Kanko has no objections to refugees from Afghanistan and Syria being packed off to Rwanda, a country that enjoys a dubious human rights record, either. “We’re talking about illegal migrants who don’t need help. The Brits will screen everybody and pick out the ones that need help. It’s the others that will be sent to Rwanda” she notes.

The Euro MP labels Rwanda a “safe country, with a fast-growing economy looking for people”.

Flemish nationalist lawmaker and former secretary of state for asylum and migration Theo Francken too welcomes British plans, though he concedes legal obstacles abound. “If we could keep this up for a couple of years, it will be the most effective way of stopping people-trafficking” he says.