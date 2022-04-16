Police nab criminals in hackathon

On 8 April Colombian police were able to arrest an international drug trafficker, who was sentenced to 7 years in jail for trafficking and membership of an organised criminal gang. Services involved in the hackathon include local and federal police, state and military intelligence as well as customs. On 30 April they examined open sources. This allowed them to map out the gangster’s route through South America.

At Manchester Airport in England police were also able to take a defendant, who failed to appear for the first day of his murder trial in Brussels, off a flight to Pakistan.

A jailbird, who had escaped from prison in North Macedonia, was arrested in Gembloux in Belgium’s Namur Province and will be extradited.

Gerry Van Loock, head of FAST, the Belgian federal police department that tracks down criminals on the run, is pleased with the results.

“Co-operation between various police and judicial departments, the customs and the intelligence services yielded valuable information and new insights that allow us to continue our work. It’s quite possible information garnered will lead to further arrests in other cases”.