TikTok unlocks sex worker Mel’s page
Inquisitive Flanders has heaved a sigh of relief after social media outlet TikTok unlocked Mel’s page. The TikTok page of the sex worker from Herentals in Antwerp Province had been locked after it was reported for unsuitable content. The 27-year-old escort says the action was unjustified. “All I do is provide an answer to questions about my profession and sexuality in a very respectful way. Youngsters dare to ask me question they can’t pose anywhere else”.
Few are the topics Mel shies away from. Female ejaculation and addiction to masturbation are all subjects she has touched on recently. In her answers she pulls no punches. Mel has over 50,000 followers and over a half a million likes.
“I post serious content about my profession. I think it’s important people understand sex workers are people like you and me. I first posted about my work as an escort, but then people started to inundate me with questions regarding their own sexuality”.
Young and old, men and women, all have found their way to Mel’s page.
Questions raised include normal penis size, but also can precum get you pregnant? Mel answers every question as if she were talking to a younger brother or sister.