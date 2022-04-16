TikTok unlocks sex worker Mel’s page

Few are the topics Mel shies away from. Female ejaculation and addiction to masturbation are all subjects she has touched on recently. In her answers she pulls no punches. Mel has over 50,000 followers and over a half a million likes.

“I post serious content about my profession. I think it’s important people understand sex workers are people like you and me. I first posted about my work as an escort, but then people started to inundate me with questions regarding their own sexuality”.

Young and old, men and women, all have found their way to Mel’s page.

Questions raised include normal penis size, but also can precum get you pregnant? Mel answers every question as if she were talking to a younger brother or sister.