Tourism rebounds up in Antwerp
Everybody reliant on tourism up in Antwerp is probably well-satisfied by turnover during the Easter holiday this year. No records have been broken but in comparison with demand during the last two Easters the tourism sector in the northern port city has clearly rebounded.
The start of the Tour of Flanders cycling race in Antwerp meant not a single bed was to be had the first weekend of the break. Hotels are reporting occupancy rates of 90% for Easter Weekend. For the holiday as a whole occupancy rates of 60% are no exception.