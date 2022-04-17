30 electric scooters catch fire in Ukkel

Local people witnessed large plumes of smoke as more and more scooters caught fire. They were advised to keep doors and windows closed for a while as a result.

The fire service attended the scene and soon had the fire under control. They also managed to limit the damage. The storage depot contained far more than the thirty scooters that went up in smoke. Investigators from the police and the prosecutor’s office are looking for the cause of the blaze. There are fears an overheated battery may be to blame.

Fire fighters deposited the scooter batteries in a large water container so that a specialised firm can soon collect them.

Water company Vivaqua will check whether the water that was used during the blaze isn’t too heavily polluted.