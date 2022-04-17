“Does humankind have a future?” quizzes primate

Jozef De Kesel: “When you see what actions humankind can take and what people can do to each other, then the question has to be: is there a future for humankind and the world, a humane future? Will it always be as it has been or is a more humane and righteous society possible? Can humankind be saved? That’s the question. What is the point of our human existence when there is so much injustice and idiocy?”