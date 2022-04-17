“Does humankind have a future?” quizzes primate
Archbishop Jozef De Kesel delivered his Easter sermon at Brussels’ St Michael’s Cathedral this Easter Sunday, while the Ukrainian flag flew high above the city. The plight of the people of Ukraine was the topic of the Belgian primate’s lesson: how can people do to others what is happening in Ukraine?
Jozef De Kesel: “When you see what actions humankind can take and what people can do to each other, then the question has to be: is there a future for humankind and the world, a humane future? Will it always be as it has been or is a more humane and righteous society possible? Can humankind be saved? That’s the question. What is the point of our human existence when there is so much injustice and idiocy?”