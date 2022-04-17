Bizarre accident in Passchendaele

A driver clearly missed a bend resulting in an accident and the vehicle ending up on its roof. Eyewitnesses saw how a man and three minors had escaped from the vehicle. When a passer-by stopped in his car the man told him to clear off.

When emergency services arrived at the scene, they found nobody. The driver, thought to be a 51-year-old man, is believed to be the father of all three children. He is thought to have gone home to Moorslede (West Flanders) possibly with his eldest daughter. Police are hoping to question him.

The mother of the two youngest children, aged 11 and 13, took them to hospital for a check-up. The youngest child suffered minor injuries in the accident.