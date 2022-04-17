Einstein telescope to come to Limburg?

A decision on who can accommodate the telescope is only awaited in 2025. At present two regions have stepped forward and are bidding to provide a home for this vanguard technology: Sardinia or a joint bid from Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands.

Governor Lantmeeters believes the borderlands of Limburg are best suited to accommodate the project if the Belgo-Dutch-German bid wins the day. He is eager to set aside a billion euros towards the three billion required to fund the project.

“During the construction phase building the telescope will cost three billion euros. Germany and the Netherlands have already agreed to put aside their share of the bill. We still need to do our bit! Research has revealed that every euro invested will generate three euros. We have to invest. It will make money!” says the governor of the most easterly of Flemish provinces.