Multiple pile-up at Groot-Bijgaarden triggers traffic chaos

In all eight vehicles were involved in the smash that triggered long tailbacks on the Ostend – Brussels motorway on the approach to the Belgian and Flemish capital.

Debris was strewn across the motorway surface and it took the emergency services over an hour and a half to clear it away. Meanwhile traffic was guided through the carpark at Groot-Bijgaarden motorway services.

Given the fine weather many people had opted for a day out at the coast and traffic on the motorway was particularly busy as they returned home.