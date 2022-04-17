One person perishes in fire at Schaarbeek block of flats

It was shortly after 1AM on Saturday night that fire-fighters were alerted to the fire on the sixth floor of the eight-storey building. One person perished. Four others suffered symptoms of smoke inhalation and had to be taken hospital.

Walter Derieuw of the Brussels fire service confirms some forty residents had to be evacuated. An MIVB bus ferried them to a nearby hotel.

The fire-service used four pumps and two fire engines equipped with ladders to tackle the fire. Two medical emergency teams and five ambulances also attended the scene. By 3AM the fire service had the blaze under control.