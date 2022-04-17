PS opposes ban on unstunned slaughter

It was regional animal welfare minister Bernard Clerfayt of the Challenge Party Défi that tabled proposals to ban the practice last October and put the matter on the Brussels government’s negotiating table. The PS wanted to allow a free vote for its MBPs but has now adopted a position against the bill.

Government parties in the Brussels Region are divided over the issue. The matter isn’t touched on in the current government accord. Défi, the Flemish greens and liberals have tabled legislation introducing a ban in the regional parliament. It’s unclear when parliament will vote. A vote is also expected on whether or not to organise hearings and listen to evidence from Muslim, Jewish and animal rights representatives.

It hasn’t been spelled out why the PS has now decided to oppose a ban, but the decision is being linked to the number of Muslim voters and party members the PS attracts. Some Muslims insist on the slaughter of sheep that are unstunned during the Festival of Sacrifice, Eid-al Adha.