Tourists get encouragement to visit Flemish brewers

Flemish brews enjoy a great reputation abroad and there is a lot of interest in the country’s age-old brewing traditions. Ms Demir also believes many opportunities still exist to introduce products, beer styles, traditions and stories about our beer culture to tourists.

Brewers will get the chance to bid for the cash by submitting projects. Construction and renovation projects aimed at tourists and linked to breweries will be able to qualify as well as digital and virtual reality projects that highlight the brewer’s craft.

The cash was initially planned as financial support to help brewers suffering the impact of the pandemic. Ms Demir believes the cash will now serve a good purpose as many brewers see part of their market disappear as a result of Russia’s further invasion of Ukraine.