Van Aert lands 2nd place in final stretch of Paris-Roubaix

After last year’s wash out the riders of this 119th edition of the cycling classic faced a particularly desiccated route including thirty stretches over cobblestones covering a total of 55 kilometres. As ever this challenge resulted in a spectacular clash of the Titans.

The route with its many cobblestone stretches is one of the most challenging of the cycling calendar. With the finish in the northern French city of Roubaix the race is rightly known as the “Hell of the North”.

It covers a total distance of 257.2km in all. Riders started from Compiègne at 11:15AM and reached the finish in Roubaix shortly before 5PM.