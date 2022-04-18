Bumper Easter break for Flemish Coast
The West Flemish tourist authority Westtoer estimates the number of overnight stays on the Flemish Riviera during the Easter holiday at 2.5 million. Fine weather during the second week of the holiday encouraged numerous overnight stays taking the total to the same level seen a year ago.
Poor weather during the first week meant the Easter break experienced a slow start. It took a while for hotel bookings to take off. Fine weather forecast for the extended Easter weekend brought the bookings flooding in. Hotels reported occupancy levels of 90% to 95%.
Letting agencies too did brisk business with up to 80% of properties occupied during the first week and up to 95% during the second.
Camp sites reported occupancy levels of up to 90% during the second week and the Easter weekend.
In addition to Flemish and Francophone guests our North Sea coast also attracted custom from Germany, the Netherlands and France.