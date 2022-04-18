Bumper Easter break for Flemish Coast

Poor weather during the first week meant the Easter break experienced a slow start. It took a while for hotel bookings to take off. Fine weather forecast for the extended Easter weekend brought the bookings flooding in. Hotels reported occupancy levels of 90% to 95%.

Letting agencies too did brisk business with up to 80% of properties occupied during the first week and up to 95% during the second.

Camp sites reported occupancy levels of up to 90% during the second week and the Easter weekend.

In addition to Flemish and Francophone guests our North Sea coast also attracted custom from Germany, the Netherlands and France.