Discover Easter pastimes at Bokrijk open-air museum

Follow a dedicated route at Bokrijk and you will be introduced to Easter pastimes.

Jolijn Beckers shows visitors how her grandfather’s generation used to paint eggs. People employed chicory, onion peel, red cabbage or spinach.

“You boil the eggs together with the onion peel to give them a reddish-brown colour” explains Jolijn.

Other ingredients are used to produce other colours.

“Use an elastic band and the egg will get a stripe. Use a net employed to hold oranges and little checks will appear”.

“Many people are no longer aware what pastimes their ancestors enjoyed at Easter. Listen to an explanation and it might give you fresh inspiration” say Bokrijk’s Katrien Eckelmans.

Easter games for children include rolling eggs, egg relay races and mast climbing.