Kennedy Tunnel reopens early

The tunnel closed for North-bound traffic at 9PM on Friday to allow urgent repairs on a drainage pipe. It was clear that if the situation was allowed to persist and rainwater collected in the tunnel it wouldn’t be safe for motorists. The long tailbacks feared did not appear and the repair work went smoothly allowing the tunnel to reopen earlier than planned.

Peter Bruyninckx of the Flemish traffic centre praised the common sense of people on the move: “People listened to traffic information and avoided the area. Traffic that did turn up faced a diversion at the end of the E17 Ghent-Antwerp motorway. It was always pretty busy but there was no massive congestion. During the repairs the alternative, the Liefkenshoek Tunnel, was toll-free. Many motorists also used the Waasland Tunnel”.

It's rather exceptional that the Kennedy Tunnel remains closed during the daytime. This will be the case again next Sunday as the Ten Miles race event is staged. The tunnel will be closed between the hours of noon and 5PM on Sunday for drivers north bound.