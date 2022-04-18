Mother launches appeal to ramblers to find her missing son

Wouter’s mother launched her appeal as the weather gets better and more people go trekking through the area. She believes that in coming months meltwater may carry his body or tent along and greater clarity can be established with regard to his fate.

The last contact between mother and son dates from 16 August when he telephoned to bring her up to date on his plans. He never arrived in Barcelonnette.

“Emergency services did everything to find him, but in vain. They stopped their search due to the snow” says Mother Proost.

Wouter’s mum has asked people on the move in the area on paths and roads to be on the look-out for anything suspicious, a tent, a sleeping bag, glasses, and to report any sightings to the local rescue service.