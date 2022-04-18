Pascale the Mammoth unearthed at Hoboken dig

The original mammoth skeleton was discovered in 1862 during work on the construction of a fortress. The bones were deposited in a chest and dispatched to the Royal Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences in Brussels. Over the years the skeleton has been sent back and forth from the museum depot to exhibitions. Hoboken alderman De Boeck says “after 160 years we thought it was time that the mammoth was displayed at Fort 8, the location where it was found”.

“Last weekend we duped people by digging up a replica skeleton. People thought it was the real thing. Real size copies of the mammoth’s bones were created and buried. The location was also made to look like an archaeological site”.

The real skeleton is only one of two ever found in Belgium and is virtually complete. “The animal stood 2.5 metres tall and measured some 3 metres in length. It weighed over 4 tons” says De Boeck.

“We don’t know if it’s a male or a female, but we’ve called it Pascale”.

The skeleton could be up to 30,000 years old and will be displayed at Fort 8 from the end of June for a whole year.