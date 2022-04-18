Ryanair strike: “Ryanair must refund tickets and compensate passengers”
Belgian secretary of state for consumer affairs, Eva De Bleeker, has called on Irish low-cost airline Ryanair to meet its commitments vis-à-vis passengers. Belgian cabin crews intend to take strike action this week and disruption of flights from Brussels and Charleroi airports is on the cards.
Cabin crews plan strike action Friday through Sunday. Flights may be cancelled and passengers disappointed. Ms De Bleeker insists tickets purchased for flights that are cancelled must be refunded and passengers also qualify for compensation. Ryanair has a poor track record in his respect. The junior minister is calling on the airline to make sure it meets its commitments this time. She’s also asking passengers to insist compensation is paid.