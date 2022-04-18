Sun greets return of Easter traditions
After two disappointing years when traditional Easter events couldn’t go ahead due to the pandemic the people of Hakendover, Meise and Halle celebrated events with even more than the usual gusto this Easter.
Over ten thousand people flocked to Hakendover in Tienen (Flemish Brabant) for this year’s outing of the traditional horse procession. ‘Tradition is important for us” explained Dutch pilgrim Marc Verhoeven, who had just walked round the church thirteen times: “We’re off to the chapel next and then we’ll experience the horse gallop, before we head for the fair and a pack of Belgian fries”.
In Rossem (Meise – Flemish Brabant) the traditional benediction of the horses proceeded. Singles eager to find a new partner walk round the church three times to make sure St Cornelius finds them a new boy or girlfriend.
Meanwhile in Lembeek (Halle – Flemish Brabant) a military procession was staged. The St Vernon Procession has been a part of Easter Monday since the 15th century. “At long last we’re allowed to parade again in our uniform” says Johan Winderickx, who has unhappy memories of the pandemic years.