Van Mieghem’s refugee portraits on show in Antwerp

Sitting in his mother’s bar in the port area of Antwerp Van Mieghem drew portraits of numerous East Europeans preparing for their journey to America.

Often these were dishevelled people fleeing poverty and persecution, who had travelled across half a continent to reach Antwerp. A hundred years on history is repeating itself and people are once again on the move fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Many East Europeans had set their hopes on a trip to America aboard Red Star Line ships departing from the Flemish port. Many of the drawings are over a century old but look like they could have been drawn yesterday outside a Ukrainian railway station.