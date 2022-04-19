AA Gent's Cup Final triumph triggers long party night in Ghent
In football, KAA Gent have won the Belgian FA Cup by beating Anderlecht on penalties (4-3). The triumph triggered a big party in Ghent.
The Koning Boudewijn Stadium was a complete sell-out on a sunny Easter Monday afternoon. Both KAA Gent and Anderlecht were longing for a trophy: Anderlecht had their last triumph in 2017 when they became Belgian champions, AA Gent were waiting for 7 years after celebrating the title in 2015. They lost the Cup Final 3 years ago against second-division club KV Mechelen and were hoping to wipe out this disappointment.
Nerve-wrecking final
The match was a tactical game with relatively few scoring chances. AA Gent had the best opportunities, football pundits agreed, but in the it was down to extra time at 0-0 on 90 minutes. AA Gent hit the bar in the end of the extra time, but the score was still 0-0 after a nerve-wrecking 120 minutes.
It was down to penalties which Gent won 4-3. Ghent goalkeeper Davy Roef (a former Anderlecht player) stopped two Anderlecht kicks to become the hero of the afternoon.
The contrast between both sides was huge. While some Anderlecht players were in tears and disappointed Anderlecht fans were leaving the stadium, the blue-white Ghent crowd at the Heizel celebrated a first time inside the stadium. The party then continued in the city of Ghent. The players went to the Ghent football ground, the Ghelamco Arena, later in the evening to meet the crowd.