AA Gent's Cup Final triumph triggers long party night in Ghent

The match was a tactical game with relatively few scoring chances. AA Gent had the best opportunities, football pundits agreed, but in the it was down to extra time at 0-0 on 90 minutes. AA Gent hit the bar in the end of the extra time, but the score was still 0-0 after a nerve-wrecking 120 minutes.

It was down to penalties which Gent won 4-3. Ghent goalkeeper Davy Roef (a former Anderlecht player) stopped two Anderlecht kicks to become the hero of the afternoon.

The contrast between both sides was huge. While some Anderlecht players were in tears and disappointed Anderlecht fans were leaving the stadium, the blue-white Ghent crowd at the Heizel celebrated a first time inside the stadium. The party then continued in the city of Ghent. The players went to the Ghent football ground, the Ghelamco Arena, later in the evening to meet the crowd.