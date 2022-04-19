Belgian part of Paris terror attacks trial kicks off in former NATO quarters

While the main trial is taking place in Paris, Belgium also stages a relatively smaller court case about the terrorist attacks in the French capital 7 years ago.

The 14 suspects allegedly helped to prepare the Paris terrorist attacks, without necessarily being aware of this. One of them is a man who provided a shelter home for terrorist suspect Salah Abdeslam in Brussels. Another one is the younger brother of Mohamed Abrini, who supposedly helped his big brother to stay out of the hands of the police.

Other suspects possibly provided false documents or weapons for the main terrorists. While all of them possibly took part in the activities of a terrorist organisation, they didn't take part in the terrorist actions themselves, which is why this trial is dubbed the trial of the small fish. Most of them risk up to 5 years behind bars, but two suspects even risk 15 years' imprisonment. Two of the main suspects will not be present and presumably died in Syria.

The trial in the so-called Justitia-building on the old NATO site will also serve as a practical try-out for the big trial about the Brussels terrorist attacks later this year. Safety measures have been stepped up: "It took us almost one hour to get inside the court room", the VRT's crime expert Fatma Taspinar told the 1 o'clock news.