Man "blown away" by cargo train in Evergem
Evergem, just outside Ghent, was the scene of a rather bizarre accident on Monday. The Belgian Rail company NMBS was informed that a man was hit by a cargo train, but it turned out that he was actually (literally) blown off his feet by the draught impact of the passing goods train.
"This shows that it is never a good idea to stand too close to the rail tracks", says Thomas Baeken of the rail infrastructure company Infrabel. The man was standing too close to the tracks, "probably even beyond the safety barrier", says Baeken. "He was taken away by the strong aerodynamic impact of the passing train."
Infrabel underlines that the impact of a passing train should never be underestimated. "Even the impact of the sudden wind can be enough to cause an accident, as this case shows." The victim was taken to hospital for further checks.