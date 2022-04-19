Man "blown away" by cargo train in Evergem

"This shows that it is never a good idea to stand too close to the rail tracks", says Thomas Baeken of the rail infrastructure company Infrabel. The man was standing too close to the tracks, "probably even beyond the safety barrier", says Baeken. "He was taken away by the strong aerodynamic impact of the passing train."

Infrabel underlines that the impact of a passing train should never be underestimated. "Even the impact of the sudden wind can be enough to cause an accident, as this case shows." The victim was taken to hospital for further checks.