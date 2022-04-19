Mayor wants to get rid of "Cremlin" nickname for local town hall

Local inhabitants in Aalter have been calling their town hall "The Cremlin" for a while now, a pun connected to the name of their long-time mayor. While Pieter De Crem had no problem with that in the past, this has changed since the Russians invaded the Ukraine, a war that is being steered from the Kremlin in Moscow, the political heart of Russia.

"I never lost my sleep for this nickname. But the international situation has changed now, and I think it is better to stop calling it that", Pieter De Crem asks his local inhabitants.