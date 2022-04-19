Mechelen and Boortmeerbeek "are getting engaged": "More income and less taxes"
The city of Mechelen (Antwerp province) and the municipality of Boortmeerbeek (Flemish Brabant) have announced their intention to merge. Speaking at a press conference, elected Mechelen Mayor and Flemish minister Bart Somers (liberal) said "there will only be winners in this one." The opposition in the local councils is not so convinced about the financial side.
Boortmeerbeek and Mechelen have "the intention to merge". Mr Somers put it this way: "We are getting engaged. But the final decision will only be taken at the end of 2023." If the operation goes ahead, the new unified structure will take force on 1 January 2025.
There have been mergers in the past: municipalities that become bigger can have more financial scope while the Flemish government may relieve their debts (if the new player is big enough).
However, this operation is a special one: the new municipality will become the fourth biggest in Flanders, only preceded by Antwerp, Ghent and Bruges (and overtaking Leuven). It will have over 100,000 inhabitants. Moreover, both partners are from a different province.
We can generate 10 million euros extra each year and lower taxes
"The new municipality will be divided into three districts: Mechelen City, countryside Mechelen and Boortmeerbeek (which will also include Muizen). These will each have their own district councils", Somers explained.
He only sees benefits: local taxes should drop, while earnings should go up. "We can generate ten million euros extra each year. This will allow us to serve our people better and to lower taxes", Somers claims. At the same time, Mechelen would enjoy a debt benefit worth 50 million.
However, the opposition (especially in Boortmeerbeek) has doubt about the whole operation. They say it could cost more than previously thought for practical reasons, and demand a detailed calculation of the costs. This report should be made public and a referendum should follow.