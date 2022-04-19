Mechelen and Boortmeerbeek "are getting engaged": "More income and less taxes"

Boortmeerbeek and Mechelen have "the intention to merge". Mr Somers put it this way: "We are getting engaged. But the final decision will only be taken at the end of 2023." If the operation goes ahead, the new unified structure will take force on 1 January 2025.

There have been mergers in the past: municipalities that become bigger can have more financial scope while the Flemish government may relieve their debts (if the new player is big enough).

However, this operation is a special one: the new municipality will become the fourth biggest in Flanders, only preceded by Antwerp, Ghent and Bruges (and overtaking Leuven). It will have over 100,000 inhabitants. Moreover, both partners are from a different province.