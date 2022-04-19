Molenbeek shooting leaves one man dead

The shooting took place in the Dubois-Thornstraat, between the Ossegem and Beekkant metro stations around 8:40 p.m. The assailant managed to get inside the vehicle to shoot his 20-year-old victim. The man died on the spot.

The assailant managed to flee the scene. The shooting may have been a retaliatory act, but this is still under investigation, as are the exact circumstances of the shooting.