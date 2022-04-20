15-year-old cyclist dies after collision with bus
A 15-year-old girl is dead after she was hit by a bus and ended up underneath the vehicle. The accident happened in Hechtel-Eksel in Limburg. Investigators believe the child was killed as the driver failed to see her as she was in the bus’s blind spot.
The accident happened on a rotunda close to the girl’s school. She was cycling to school when the accident happened.
Eric Cenens of local police: “The bus driver turned off to the right at the rotunda and didn’t notice the cyclist”.
The girl lived close by. Prosecutors have dispatched a traffic expert to establish exactly what happened.