15-year-old cyclist dies after collision with bus

A 15-year-old girl is dead after she was hit by a bus and ended up underneath the vehicle.  The accident happened in Hechtel-Eksel in Limburg.  Investigators believe the child was killed as the driver failed to see her as she was in the bus’s blind spot.

Colin Clapson

The accident happened on a rotunda close to the girl’s school.  She was cycling to school when the accident happened.

Eric Cenens of local police: “The bus driver turned off to the right at the rotunda and didn’t notice the cyclist”.

The girl lived close by.  Prosecutors have dispatched a traffic expert to establish exactly what happened.    

