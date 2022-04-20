“The Sound of a Belgian Legend”: Toots Thielemans at Royal Library in Brussels

“Exhibits include some of his musical instruments including his harmonicas and guitars but also photos and copy books, records and unique recordings” says curator Vanessa Braeckeveld.

“The Sound of a Belgian Legend” introduces visitors to the Belgian jazz Titan, who worked with Stevie Wonder, Quincy Jones, Paul Simon and Nick Cave. “He is a monument of jazz and popular music and inspired countless musicians” says Braeckeveld. “John Lennon opted for a Rickenbacker guitar because Toots also played one”.

The exhibition really gets visitors involved: “You can discover how a harmonica works, listen to Toots playing pieces in different ways, but also dance to the music or play accompanying drums”.

“The Sound of a Belgian Legend” runs at the Royal Library till the end of August.