Ukrainian refugee children made welcome in Flemish schools

The total includes 525 kindergartners and 920 primary school children Flemish education minister Weyts (nationalist) revealed.

“We know more children will be registered soon. The registration figures are always subject to some delays. For Ukrainian families arriving here getting children registered at school is often not the top priority. It’s best to allow the children to settle in first. Mandatory schooling only kicks in sixty days after official registration in the country.”

The figures seem on the low side. The immigration department confirms some 13,000 Ukrainian children are now in Belgium.

A third of all Ukrainian children in Flemish schools, 602, are registered in Antwerp. East Flanders is next with 403 registrations. Then follow West Flanders (294), Flemish Brabant (286), Limburg (194) and Brussels (46).

Most Ukrainian children are in special reception classes, but others will also receive support in regular classes. After class Ukrainian children may receive schooling from Ukrainian teachers to ensure they meet Ukrainian targets.

Education minister Weyts says Ukrainian teachers may teach in Ukrainian in Flemish schools, but he insists Ukrainian lessons in Flemish schools must remain an exception. “I want to prevent us having to organise Turkish, Moroccan and Syrian lessons in Flemish schools. That can’t be the intention” he said.

The Flemish parliament is adopting legislation to provide extra support for schools coping with Ukrainian refugee children.