COVID-19 update: fewer than 200 daily hospitalisations
Figures from science health institute Sciensano show that the average number of people being hospitalised with Covid each day has fallen to 199 – a reduction of 9% on the week. 3,167 patients in hospital have tested positive for coronavirus. The figure is unchanged on the week.
189 patients with Covid are receiving critical care. The figure is down 1% on the week.
In the week to 16 April on average 7,410 people a day tested positive for coronavirus. The figure is down 17% on the week.
24,455 tests were carried out – down 23% on the week. 33.2% of tests came back positive.
Belgium’s reproduction number stands at 0.91. 100 people with Covid pass it on to 91 others. The figure is down 9% on the week.
On average 23 Covid-related deaths are recorded each day. The figure is down 5% on the week.
31,262 people have died in Belgium since the start of the pandemic.