COVID-19 update: fewer than 200 daily hospitalisations

189 patients with Covid are receiving critical care. The figure is down 1% on the week.

In the week to 16 April on average 7,410 people a day tested positive for coronavirus. The figure is down 17% on the week.

24,455 tests were carried out – down 23% on the week. 33.2% of tests came back positive.

Belgium’s reproduction number stands at 0.91. 100 people with Covid pass it on to 91 others. The figure is down 9% on the week.

On average 23 Covid-related deaths are recorded each day. The figure is down 5% on the week.

31,262 people have died in Belgium since the start of the pandemic.