Health

COVID-19 update: fewer than 200 daily hospitalisations

Figures from science health institute Sciensano show that the average number of people being hospitalised with Covid each day has fallen to 199 – a reduction of 9% on the week.  3,167 patients in hospital have tested positive for coronavirus. The figure is unchanged on the week.

Colin Clapson

189 patients with Covid are receiving critical care.  The figure is down 1% on the week.

In the week to 16 April on average 7,410 people a day tested positive for coronavirus.  The figure is down 17% on the week. 

24,455 tests were carried out – down 23% on the week.  33.2% of tests came back positive.

Belgium’s reproduction number stands at 0.91.  100 people with Covid pass it on to 91 others.  The figure is down 9% on the week.

On average 23 Covid-related deaths are recorded each day. The figure is down 5% on the week.

31,262 people have died in Belgium since the start of the pandemic.

Top stories