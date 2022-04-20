Queen Mathilde tests positive for coronavirus
Queen Mathilde of the Belgians has tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. A statement from the palace says the queen feels fine and is following the advice of her doctors. Queen Mathilde will postpone all her engagements planned for this week.
The queen tested positive at the weekend. King Filip and other members of his immediate family as well as people who had been in contact with the queen have all been tested. Nobody else has yet tested positive for coronavirus.
Queen Mathilde returns to work next Tuesday. The royals are visiting Greece at the beginning of May and that will go ahead. The queen was supposed to accompany King Filip to an Iftar, the breaking of the Muslim fasting, on Wednesday evening, but King Filip will have to go alone.