Queen Mathilde tests positive for coronavirus

The queen tested positive at the weekend. King Filip and other members of his immediate family as well as people who had been in contact with the queen have all been tested. Nobody else has yet tested positive for coronavirus.

Queen Mathilde returns to work next Tuesday. The royals are visiting Greece at the beginning of May and that will go ahead. The queen was supposed to accompany King Filip to an Iftar, the breaking of the Muslim fasting, on Wednesday evening, but King Filip will have to go alone.