Senseless violence in Bruges lands man in a coma

The teenagers attacked the man in his thirties in a street of Bruges’ historic market square, right at the centre of the tourist hotspot, on Saturday night. The teenagers were giving cyclists hassle when the man approached them. They proceeded to attack him and left him unconscious on the terrace of a local tavern.

Fortunately, a passer-by noticed the injured man and sounded the alarm.

It’s thought likely the 4 teens were under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs at the time of the attack. One of their number even lost his ID card at the scene.



All four youngsters, aged from 15 to 17, hail from Bruges. CCTV footage allowed police to move on to a swift arrest. The teens have been placed in a young offenders’ centre. Bruges Mayor De fauw speaks of a totally unacceptable incident of senseless violence.