4,000-year-old stolen Egyptian antiquity turns up in Brussels

In 2011 archaeologists involved in a dig at Memphis outside Cairo discover the remains of a 4,000-year-old house including a well-preserved chalk sculpture. It’s an exceptional find that is stored in a wooden chest and handed over to the local representative of the Ministry of Antiquities.

Three years later an Egyptian archaeologist gives a talk in London. She shows photos including one of the chalk sculpture believing the artefact still to be stored in Egypt. In the audience is Marcel Marée of the British Museum. He has a surprise for Nagwan Fayez. He had seen the very sculpture in a Brussels antique store only a couple of months previously, where it was on sale.

The Egyptian authorities are alerted and discover the sculpture is missing and has been replaced by a poor replica. There is speculation a well-organised criminal gang has been at work. Days later something really bizarre occurs. The original sculpture turns up in the garden of the Memphis Museum wrapped in a plastic bag and somewhat worse for wear. Did the criminals hope this action would prevent arrests?

It's a ploy that is not successful: three guards and a ministry official are detained.

Meanwhile in Belgium the investigation is off to a slow start. After the discovery of the theft Marée immediately alerted UK police that liaised with Belgian police, who do little for seven weeks. As the antiques dealer hails from Mons, Mons police are handed the case, but they say they don’t investigate art theft.

Finally the dealer is questioned. He insists he received the sculpture from somebody he couldn’t identify and that this person had collected the artefact some time later “because he had a buyer”.

It seems a strange story, but the Brussels prosecutor’s office eventually decided no further action was needed and the investigation peters out.