Belgian foreign minister steps down

Ms Wilmès’s responsibilities are being shared out between, PM Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) and Francophone liberals David Clarinval and Mathieu Michel.

Ms Wilmès won’t be taking any severance pay. Her position in government will be re-examined after the summer.

PM De Croo will assume Ms Wilmès’s responsibilities as Belgian foreign and Europe minister. He spoke of the great respect he had for her decision adding that at difficult times you are first and foremost a partner and parent.

Small businesses’ minister David Clarinval gets foreign trade and will sit in the inner cabinet. Digitalisation minister Mathieu Michel takes responsibility for federal cultural bodies.