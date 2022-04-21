De Lijn bus knocks down grandmother and grandchild on crossing
A bus operated by the Flemish local transport company De Lijn knocked down a grandmother and her grandchild on a zebra crossing in the western city of Tielt this morning.
The accident happened shortly before 10AM in the centre of town. The grandmother was crossing the street with her grandchild when the bus turned into the street and knocked them both down on the crossing. The driver hadn’t spotted the two.
The two-year-old daughter is fighting for her life. The 58-year-old grandmother is less seriously hurt. Nobody on the bus was injured but the driver is in a state of shock.