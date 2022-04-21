Lancaster bomber to fly in Flemish skies

Today only two of Lancasters that played such an important role in the Liberation of the Continent are still flightworthy. One is based in Canada. The other, in the UK, rarely leaves the British mainland.

The plane is here for commemorative flights in the Netherlands but will be in the skies above Hechtel-Eksel (Limburg) on Wednesday 4 May. It may be a last opportunity to witness such an event in Belgium.

Geoffrey Buekenbergs of the Sanicole air show in Hechtel-Eksel explains that they have been trying to get a Lancaster to visit for years:

“There are tons of commemorative flights are staged in England when our air show is held in September and the plane can’t get here. The owners have agreed the Lancaster will fly over Hechtel-Eksel several times on 4 May. It also serves as a commemoration of the Lancaster downed at Beverlo (Beringen) on 12 May 1944”.

The Lancaster will overfly the site of the Sanicole air show in Hechtel at 12:40 CEST. Visitors are welcome. The Sanicole air show is scheduled for 10 ad 11 September.