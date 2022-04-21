Ryanair cancels 50 fights on Friday

On Friday 5 flights from Brussels Airport are being cancelled. 22 should go ahead. 44 flights are being cancelled at Charleroi with 22 going ahead. The exact impact on Saturday and Sunday is not yet clear.

The Irish airline’s management and Belgian unions have repeatedly met to discuss issues but no agreement could be reached.

On its website Ryanair accuses the unions of walking out of talks and embarking on pointless strike action.

Trade unionist Hans Elsen: “Ryanair is a company that really doesn’t negotiate. Several weeks ago we indicated that dissatisfaction among staff was great. The company didn’t really respond.”

“Last week Friday there were a number of vague promises. We asked them to put them down on paper, but no commitment has been forthcoming.”

Ryanair says it regrets disruption to customers.

A while ago it looked like flights would be able to go ahead, but it’s turned out that isn’t the case.

The flights affected start in Belgium. Flights departing from neighbouring countries or southern countries will go ahead.

Ryanair believes it can operate over half its scheduled flights.

All customers will be emailed and offered to book an alternative or their money back. The company is advising customers to monitor their flight’s status via its app.