VRT to shed 10% of its workforce

Under its agreement with the Flemish government by 2025 the VRT has to get by with 25 million euros less a year. Higher expenditure due to higher inflation and energy costs complicate the matter further.

Changing viewing and listening habits mean the VRT also needs to adapt.

The VRT is outsourcing all drama and soaps. In future the company will no longer produce any drama itself.

Automatisation will be increased. 50 employees leaving the company or retiring won’t be replaced. 116 workers will be made redundant.

In addition, the company will review all existing contracts in order to cut costs and will improve marketing of its own productions.

16 million euros available as part of a transformation budget will mainly be used to train workers to realise the company’s new multimedia plans. 30 new digital roles will be recruited.