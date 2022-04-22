Belgium to send new weapons to Ukraine, including anti-tank guided missiles

The anti-tank weapons are guided missiles coming from the stocks of the Belgian weapon industry. The weapons have to be purchased by the Belgian government first, because the Belgian army has no more stocks available. It is not clear how many would be delivered.

The Belgian government also wants to buy back (old) heavy guns that it once sold to a company. However, according to unofficial sources, the new owners are asking a lot more for the weapons than they paid.

Until now, Belgian deliveries to the Ukraine only included smaller items such as ammunition, helmets, bullet-proof vests and smaller weapons. But as the war is escalating in the eastern Donbas region, a number of countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and the Netherlands have promised bigger items. Belgium is now following in those footsteps with the fifth delivery.

Belgium is also sending a team of forensic experts to identify victims. In order to guarantee their safety, this will be part of a coordinated European effort. The team can also help to establish whether victims died a as result of international war crimes, which is important for the upcoming trial about war crimes. The international court in The Hague will get 500,000 in fresh Belgian funds.