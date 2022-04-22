Boortmeerbeek mayor forced to address angry protesters after merger plans were revealed
Boortmeerbeek mayor Karin Derua (liberal) held a speech last night in an attempt to reassure local citizens after plans had been announced to merge with the adjacent city of Mechelen. While the two were "getting engaged" earlier this week to get married in 2025, the message has changed now. The mayor said that "it will be investigated".
Mechelen mayor Bart Somers (liberal) underlined the benefits of a municipal merger earlier this week, but the bride, Boortmeerbeek, seems to have second thoughts. Many locals are not happy with the plans, to such an extent that the local mayor had to stage a speech.
While she sounded quite confident on Tuesday, the tone was different this time. "We are just investigating a possible merger", she told the angry crowd. "A final decision has yet to be taken. It is possible that we learn new things during this process, and that we can't accept." She tried to defend the plans: "We keep our tax scale and could be getting 25 million euros extra."
However, many Boortmeerbeek locals are unhappy with the situation, to say the least. "We hadn't seen this coming. They are forcing this upon us. Why didn't they consult us first? This is a total lack of democracy."
What makes things more complicated, is that Boortmeerbeek is located in Flemish Brabant, and Mechelen in Antwerp province. A town and a big city. "We are a rural municipality, why don't they look for other options if they want to merge?", one protester said. "And preferably in the same province." A lady said "I think the mayor has seen how many people came out today, but I don't know if she got the message."
Maybe the mayor has, because she announced that Boortmeerbeek is also eying adjacent Zemst.