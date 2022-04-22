Boortmeerbeek mayor forced to address angry protesters after merger plans were revealed

However, many Boortmeerbeek locals are unhappy with the situation, to say the least. "We hadn't seen this coming. They are forcing this upon us. Why didn't they consult us first? This is a total lack of democracy."

What makes things more complicated, is that Boortmeerbeek is located in Flemish Brabant, and Mechelen in Antwerp province. A town and a big city. "We are a rural municipality, why don't they look for other options if they want to merge?", one protester said. "And preferably in the same province." A lady said "I think the mayor has seen how many people came out today, but I don't know if she got the message."

Maybe the mayor has, because she announced that Boortmeerbeek is also eying adjacent Zemst.