Covid-19 update: number of new cases 30 percent down on the week

The week from 12 to 18 April saw 6,011 new cases each day on average, about a third less than the week before that. "We are seeing a decline in each province and in all age categories", says Mr Van Gucht in the weekly corona update. "Both Covid-19 and the flu are losing ground."

The R-value dropped to 0.756 last week, coming from 0.926. Any value below 1 means that the epidemic is shrinking.

The number of hospitalisations sees a 16 percent drop on the week to reach 188 new patients per day. "The burden on hospitals is easing slowly but remains high", underlines Van Gucht. The total number of corona patients in Belgian hospitals has dropped to 2,950 (-9 percent). 154 people are staying in intensive care (-16 percent). Each day still sees 23 corona fatalities.

While the corona vaccines cannot stop new infections with the omikron variant, they protect very well against hospitalisations and serious illness, which is what we see now, a statement said.